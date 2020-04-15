Sam Rippley, lacrosse, Davidson College (N.C.)
Rippley, a 2017 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, was in her junior year as a midfielder for the Wildcats when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She played in all six games (three starts). Rippley scored seven goals with two assists. She had three goals each against Virginia Tech and Old Dominion. Rippley has enjoyed a solid collegiate career. As a sophomore, she had 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points (fourth on the team). She played in all 17 games (five starts). As a freshman, Rippley was named the team’s Most Improved Player. She played in 13 games and scoring 17 goals to go with two assists. She is majoring in environmental studies. As a prep, Rippley was a four-year letter winner in lacrosse. She scored 47 goals and dished out 22 assists as a senior. She won 17 varsity letters in lacrosse, basketball, softball, track and cross-country. She holds the school record for most points (1,112) in basketball. Her father, John Rippley, wrestled at West Point.
Olivia Ward, lacrosse, Oklahoma Baptist University (Shawnee)
Ward, a 2017 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, was in her redshirt sophomore season as a goalkeeper for the Lady Bison when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ward played in three games (all starts) and averaged 58 minutes per contest. She faced 89 shots on goal and had 25 saves. Ward redshirted in 2019. As a true freshman in 2018, she played in 12 games (five starts). She faced 143 shots on goal and made 42 saves. That season, she made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll by maintaining at least a 3.103 GPA. Ward is majoring in nursing. As a prep, Ward played all 700 minutes in goal her senior year as she made 100 saves while facing 201 shots on goal. The Bears were 11-5 that season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
— Compiled by Danny Summers