Sam Rippley, lacrosse, Davidson (N.C.) College
Rippley, a 2017 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, recently completed her senior season as a midfielder for the Wildcats. She started all 15 games, tallying a team-best 42 goals to go along with seven assists. She also had 30 draw controls and a team-high 23 ground balls. Rippley was a four-year starter. She had a season-high five goals at High Point. She was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference. Davidson lost in the first round of the conference tournament. As a junior, Rippley played in six games (three starts) in the shortened 2020 season. As a sophomore, she had 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points (fourth on the team). Rippley had an outstanding prep career. She was a 17-time letter winner. She is the school’s all-time record holder for most points scored in basketball. She also played softball, soccer and ran track and cross country. Her father, John, wrestled at West Point. She is majoring in environmental studies.
Jadie DeLange, volleyball, Dakota Wesleyan University (Mitchell, S.D.)
DeLange, a 2018 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, recently completed her junior season with the Tigers. An outside hitter, she played in all 21 matches, recording 147 kills. She had a season-high 12 kills against Dordt. As a sophomore in 2019, she played in a total of 31 games in her first season with the Tigers and was third on the team with 224 kills. She recorded a season-high 17 kills against William Penn University. She began her collegiate career at Black Hills State. As a freshman, she played in 22 matches and started seven She led the team with 173 kills, averaging 2.37 kills per set. As a prep, she helped Lewis-Palmer to a pair of Class 4A state championships. She notched 174 kills, 32 blocks, 39 digs and three aces in her senior year. She is majoring in elementary education.