Riley Putnicki, volleyball, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Putnicki, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer graduate, is in her freshman season as a setter for the Retrievers. She was recently named the America East Conference Co-Rookie of the Week and UMBC Athlete of the Week for her performance at the University of Colorado Tournament. Putnicki won the starting setter position in that tournament. She has gone on to have four consecutive double-doubles (assists and digs) in the same match. Putnicki enjoyed an outstanding prep career, helping the Rangers to three consecutive Class 4A state championships from 2016-18. Her club team was a USA First Place Qualifier at 2017 Northern Lights Qualifier. Her older sister, Michaela, played volleyball at Penn State and Wichita State. Her mother, Michele, was a D-I softball at Bradley. Riley plans to major in molecular biology and has a career ambition of being a geneticist.
Addie Feek, volleyball, George Washington University
Feek, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in her freshman season as a middle blocker with the Colonials. The 6-foot-3 Feek has 54 kills and 6 blocks in 47 sets. She had a season-high 6 kills against Howard on Aug. 31. She also has seven digs on the season. George Washington plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Feek had a fantastic prep career, helping the Rangers to three consecutive Class 4A state titles from 2016-18. She captained the team her senior year while earning all-league and honorable mention all-state honors. She totaled 526 kills with a .305 career hitting percentage and 184 total blocks in her career. She played for the Monument-based Colorado Juniors Volleyball Club. She is majoring in exercise science.