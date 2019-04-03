PAUL TILLOTSON, BASEBALL, NEBRASKA
Tillotson, a 2016 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, has appeared in five games this season as a sophomore pitcher for the Cornhuskers. The right-hander has no record with a 14.85 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. He most recently pitched against Michigan State on March 24, allowing two hits while striking out one. As a medical redshirt freshman in 2018, Tillotson was a key reliever for Nebraska’s bullpen, making 16 appearances, which ranked fourth on the team. He went 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA and one save. He recorded 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. Tillotson went to Nebraska after a stellar prep career. In 2016, he was named the Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. But two games into his freshman season at Nebraska, he suffered a torn labrum and faced a long road to recovery. He is majoring in mechanical engineering.
SAM RIPPLEY, LACROSSE, DAVIDSON COLLEGE
Rippley, a 2017 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in her sophomore season as a midfielder for the Wildcats. She has 15 goals and seven assists in 10 games (four starts). On March 3, she scored a career-high five goals to lead Davidson to an 18-6 victory over Old Dominion. Rippley, who had a four-goal game to open the season against Winthrop, topped that mark and added an assist for a personal-best six points on the day. She had a hat trick in the first half, all coming during a game-changing 5-0 run. She started the winning rally and then ended it with back-to-back goals for a 9-4 lead at the 2:22 mark. Rippley had a terrific prep career for Palmer Ridge. She lettered in lacrosse, softball, track, basketball and cross-country. She set the school record for most points (1,112) in basketball. Her father, John Rippley, wrestled at West Point.
- Compiled by Danny Summers