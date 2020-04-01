Nicole Montgomery, intern, Millwall Football Club (London)
Montgomery, a 2015 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is interning with the Millwall Football Club’s events and marketing department. Montgomery graduated from Kansas University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Education degree in sport and fitness administration/management. She ran track four years for the Jayhawks and enjoyed a star-studded career, specializing in middle distance. She was a part of three relay teams that established school records. As a junior, she was named the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week (01-17-18). Montgomery is the most accomplished female track and field athlete in Tri-Lakes area history. She was named the Colorado Class 4A Female Track Athlete of the Year in 2015. During her four-year career, she combined to win six state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. She was an eight-time Pikes Peak Athletic Conference champion in the 100, 200 and 400. She was also a member of the two-time state champion sprint medley relay team in 2013 and 2015. She also helped the L-P volleyball team win two state championships.
Cody Morrow, baseball, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Morrow, a 2016 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, was in his senior season with the Chargers when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morrow, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, appeared in five games, all in relief. He was 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in 5.2 innings. He was perfect in his first three outings, covering 4.1 innings, not allowing a run while striking out five. As a junior, Morrow pitched in 11 games (four starts). He had no record to go along with a solid 3.93 ERA in 18.1 innings. He also had 14 strikeouts and just six walks. Morrow transferred to UAB from Paris (Texas) Community College. As a prep, Morrow earned two varsity letters and was a member of the 2015 Rangers’ squad that lost in the Class 4A state championships game. As a senior, he was 2-1 in nine games (six starts).
— Compiled by Danny Summers