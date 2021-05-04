Luke Trujillo, golf, Air Force Academy
Trujillo, a 2018 graduate of Discovery Canyon High School, is in his junior season with the Falcons. He leads the team with a 76.17 season stroke average. He played all 14 regular season rounds. He shot a 65 (7-under) at the Pat Hicks Invitational on Feb. 17. Due to COVID protocols, this season didn’t start until Feb. 6 at the Southern Utah Invitational in St. George, Utah. Trujillo led the Falcons into last weekend’s Mountain West Conference Championships in Tucson, Ariz. As a sophomore, Trujillo played 19 rounds in seven tournaments and was second on the team with a 73.89 season stroke average. As a freshman, he played 27 rounds, tied for second most on team, and had a season stroke average of 74.63, which ranked second on the team. Trujillo enjoyed an outstanding prep career. He won the Class 4A state individual golf championship in 2016 as a junior. Discovery Canyon also won the team state title as well. He is a member of cadet squadron 26. His long-term goal is to become a pilot.
Brady Choban, baseball, Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.)
Choban, a 2018 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, is in his sophomore season as a right-handed pitcher for the Thundering Herd. The 6-foot-5 Choban has appeared in two games (both in relief), striking out five and walking five in four innings. In 2020, he made a team-high four starts in the shortened season, pitching 17.2 innings, second most on the team. He was 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA. He pitched 4.0 innings in his first two starts of the year at Florida and University of North Carolina Wilmington. He had the best start of his collegiate career against Akron, in which he went a career-high six innings and earned the win. He struck six and did not walk anyone. For the season, he allowed opposing batters an average of just .224. As a freshman in 2019, he made five appearances (three starts). He attended Lewis-Palmer only his senior year, going 5-4 with 69 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He also attended Mitchell and Enid (Okla.) high schools.