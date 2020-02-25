Lizzy Saxer, ice hockey, University of Massachusetts Boston
Saxer, a 2015 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in her senior season as a defensewoman for the Beacons. She has played in 25 games and has one goal and three assists. Saxer has totaled 94 career games for the school. Through Feb. 15, the Beacons were 12-10-3 (8-6-2 in the New England Hockey Conference). The conference tournament began on Feb. 22 and runs through March 7. Saxer did not play high school hockey. She played for the East Coast Wizards of the New England Women’s Junior Hockey League. She was a member of the DCC girls’ golf team and a National Honor Roll student. Her father, Ed, is the head ice hockey coach at Pine Creek. She is majoring in management with a concentration in marketing.
Brendan Byrnes, diving, University of Wyoming
Byrnes, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Cowboys. On Feb. 8, Byrnes finished third in 1-meter at the Air Force Academy Invitational. He was in the eighth-place spot with a score of 263.45 after the first six dives, but came on strong with a career-best score of 303.35 in the finals. It is also the fourth-best score in school history. As a freshman, Byrnes finished sixth at the WAC Championships in the 1-meter with a score of 271.30. Byrnes had an outstanding prep career at DCC. A multi-sport athlete, he also wrestled and played soccer for the school. As a diver, Byrnes placed sixth as a junior at the Class 4A state meet. He was team captain on both the swimming and soccer teams. He is majoring in chemistry.
— Compiled by Danny Summers