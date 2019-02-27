Liz Phillips, Lacrosse, University of Colorado
Phillips, a 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in her first season as a midfielder for the Buffaloes. She started each of the team’s first two games against Florida and Virginia Tech. She scored a goal against Florida on her only shot on goal. Phillips enjoyed a solid prep career. A multi-sport athlete, she earned four letters each in lacrosse and field hockey. She led the field hockey team to a 2017 state championship victory. As a midfielder in lacrosse, she was earned All-America and Academic All-America honors following the 2018 campaign. She was also selected to the all-conference first team as a senior, junior and sophomore, in addition to earning second team honors as a freshman. Phillips also earned two letters in basketball. She was Palmer Ridge’s student body vice-president her senior year. Phillips is majoring in integrative physiology.
Emily Miller, Lacrosse, Fresno State
Miller, a 2015 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in her senior season as an attacker for the Bulldogs. She played in two of the team’s first three games against California and Oregon. She scored a goal against California on her only shot on goal during the Bulldogs 15-14 win over the Golden Bears. The goal was Miller’s second of her career. Her first goal came as a junior vs. Delaware State in a 21-3 Bulldogs victory. Miller played in five games as a junior, finishing with one goal and three assists. She played in two games each her sophomore and freshman seasons. As a prep, she was a three-year letter winner in lacrosse and basketball. She is majoring in health administration.
