Liberty Ricca, triathlon, Arizona State University
Ricca, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, recently finished her freshman season as a triathlete for the Sun Devils. She was named the USA Triathlon Division I Freshman of the Year. She is the third straight member of the Arizona State team to be honored with the award. Last month, Ricca helped the Sun Devils to a fourth consecutive championship. She placed sixth overall, finishing in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 15 seconds. She finished just 3 minutes behind the overall winner, teammate Kyla Roy. As a prep, Ricca was a two-sport athlete, participating on DCC’s cross-country team for four years and track and field team for two years while doing club swimming, running and triathlon as well. She was a three-time USA Triathlon Junior Elite All-American and was a member of the USA Triathlon Junior National Team from 2017-19.
Luke McAllister, football, Palmer Ridge
McAllister, a Palmer Ridge High School junior, started only nine high school games before verbally committing to play his college football for Colorado State University last month. He announced his decision via Twitter on Nov. 20. CSU made the offer to McAllister in September after he made his first start. Three days after making his announcement to be a Ram, McAllister (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) helped the Bears to a 56-35 Class 3A quarterfinals victory over previously undefeated Conifer. He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win to up his total to 24 for the season. He has just two interceptions. McAllister has five games this season with three-or-more touchdown passes. He took over the starting position in place of Ty Evans, who is redshirting this fall at North Carolina State.
— Compiled by Danny Summers