Kess Krutsinger, volleyball, Southern Mississippi
Krutsinger, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in her freshman season as a middle hitter for the Eagles. She has played in all 23 matches and leads the team in sets played with 76. She ranks second in kills with 128. Krutsinger had a season-high 12 kills against Tulane on Sept. 18. The Eagles are 1-22. Krutsinger enjoyed a stellar prep career. A four-year varsity starter, she helped the Rangers to three Class 4A state championships (2016-18) and assisted Lewis-Palmer to a MaxPreps Top 10 National Ranking all three seasons. She totaled 587 kills, a .410 hitting percentage and 285 blocks in 116 varsity games. She holds the record for career blocks at Lewis-Palmer. Her older sister Kimberly (a graduate of The Classical Academy) played volleyball at Jacksonville State and Augusta. Her younger brother Kaden trains and competes in the United States Olympic Shooting Program at the Olympic Training Center. Kess plans to study nursing.
Trinity Jackson, volleyball, New Orleans
Jackson, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in her freshman season as an outside hitter for the Privateers. She has played in 18 of the team’s 25 matches. Jackson has 71 kills in 48 sets played. New Orleans is 11-14 overall. Jackson had a stellar prep career, helping the Rangers to Class 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018. She played club with Colorado Juniors, where she won Newcomer of the Year. She maintained a 3.8 GPA. Her father, Kevin, won a Gold medal in wrestling at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. He is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Trinity is undecided on a major.
- Compiled by Danny Summers