Kailee Sunada, swimming, College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.)
Sunada, a 2018 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, wrapped up a successful sophomore season with the Flames. Earlier this month, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America named Sunada to its honorable mention all-America team. She made the squad by helping the College of Saint Mary 800-yard freestyle relay team to an 8th-place finish at the NAIA National Championships, setting a school record in the process. As a team, the Flames finished 14th at nationals. Sunada had a top finish in the 1,650-yard free, placing 10th with a time of 18 minutes,16.99 seconds. Sunada placed 14th in the 400 individual medley.
Kevin Eells, lacrosse, Canisius College (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Eells, a 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, had his sophomore season with the Golden Griffins cut short when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eells, a defender, played in all five of the team’s games when the season was called on March 12. He had one ground ball. It came at Air Force on March 8. As a freshman, he played in 13 games (one start) and recorded three ground balls and seven turnovers. Eells had a solid prep career playing for the combined District 38 team that went under the banner of Lewis-Palmer. He was a two-time all-state pick (2016, 2018) and four-time all-conference. He was a team captain his final two seasons. He tallied 46 ground balls and 25 takeaways during senior campaign. He finished his career with 124 ground balls and 39 takeaways. He is majoring in psychology and biology. His older brother, Christian, played lacrosse for Air Force.
