Jason Shuger, baseball, Air Force Academy
Shuger, a 2019 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, is in his sophomore year as a right-handed pitcher with the Falcons. He is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in eight games (one start). He’s compiled 19 strikeouts and 14 walks in 19.1 innings. Shuger earned his lone victory against Nevada, pitching three innings in relief while allowing four hits and two earned runs. As a freshman, he appeared in five games during the shortened season, making two starts. He pitched to a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings, while striking out a team-best 20 batters. He went 5 2/3 innings in relief, while striking out 11 at No. 14 Duke. Shuger was second on the team in ERA. He is a member of cadet squadron 31 and is majoring in political science with a minor in philosophy and plans to become a pilot.
— Compiled by Danny Summers