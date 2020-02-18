Ian Mullins, lacrosse, Air Force Academy
Mullins, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his sophomore season as a goalkeeper for the Falcons. Air Force defeated Duke, 14-13, in its season opener Feb. 1 in Chapel Hill, N.C., but Mullins did not play. As a freshman, he saw action in six games and recorded 12 saves in goal for a .545 save percentage. He also had four ground balls. Prior to joining the Academy, he spent one year at the Prep School, where he was a member of that lacrosse team. He enjoyed a star prep career, where he was a three-year starter and four-year letterman for the Rangers. As a senior, he helped the Rangers to a 14-2 record and a berth in the state playoffs. His father, Dan, was the head coach. Dan is a 1990 Academy graduate. Ian is majoring in military strategic studies and is a member of Cadet Squadron 10.
Eli Bremer, entrepreneur, former Olympian
Bremer, a 1996 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, Air Force Academy graduate and former Olympian, is one of three people leading the charge to help pass Senate Bill 2330, the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019. The bill will allow for greater protection, rights, funding, development, governance and leadership for athletes. Bremer is working on the project with former Olympians Jeff Olson and Nancy Hogshead. You can read more about the bill at usopu.info. Bremer, who calls himself a “serial entrepreneur,” is CEO and founder of Socon Media, AFA Creations and Spring Insight. He is also a team captain with Shaklee Corp. Bremer competed in the modern pentathlon in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. His wife, Cami, is an El Paso County Commissioner representing District 5. Eli and Cami have a son.
Ashlyn Foster, diving, Air Force Academy
Foster, a 2019 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, is in her freshman season as a diver for the Falcons. She had the top score among all divers in the 1-meter event during Air Force’s 137-74 victory over Seattle University on Jan. 17. Foster enjoyed an outstanding prep career as a member of the District 38 combined team that also included athletes from Lewis-Palmer. She was a three-time Class 5A state finalist, placing ninth as a junior and sixth as a senior. As a senior, she won every dive meet dual. She currently holds the third-highest 6-dive meet score (268.95) and the fourth-highest 11-dive meet score (488.10) in program history. She was also an AAU National qualifier on 1M, 3M and platform, and is a multi-year national place winner in USA trampoline and tumbling. She is a member of Cadet Squadron 21. Her father, Gary, is a 1990 Air Force graduate.
— Compiled by Danny Summers