Gianna Bartalo, volleyball, University of Denver
Bartalo, a 2020 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, is in her freshman season as a libero/defensive specialist for the Division I Pioneers. Denver opens its season Jan. 31 at home against Omaha. The Pioneers play in the Summit Conference. Gianna had a spectacular prep career. She helped Lewis-Palmer to four consecutive Class 4A state championships. She was a 2019 Prep Volleyball All-American. During her senior year, she led the Rangers in service aces with 70 and digs with 725 — 501 more than the next highest player. She was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team. Last year, she named the 2020 Colorado Sportswoman of the Year for high school volleyball. A member of National Honor Society, she served as the L-P Student Body President her senior year. She is the fourth sister in her family to play college volleyball. Her older sister, Lydia, is a senior outside hitter for DU.
Lydia Bartalo, volleyball, University of Denver
Bartalo, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, will be in her senior season when the Pioneers take the court on Jan. 31 with a Summit Conference home game against Omaha. An outside hitter, she appeared in all 32 matches and 117 sets for DU last season. She led the Pioneers in kills with 374, averaging 3.20 kills per set and service aces with 48. She ranked second on the team in digs with 276. She recorded eight double-doubles on the season. She was named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week following a career high 21-kill performance at Omaha on Oct. 15. She received Summit League All-League honors while becoming the first Summit League Player of the Year in DU program history. She was also named to the America Volleyball Coaches Association Midwest All-Region team and earned an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention nod. As a sophomore she saw action in all 110 sets and started in all 30 matches. She broke the DU all-time record with 60 aces in a single season. As a prep, she helped Lewis-Palmer to three Class 4A state titles and one runner-up finish. Her younger sister, Gianna, will be a freshman on the DU team this fall. The both played on Lewis-Palmer’s 2016 state title team.
Micah Lamberth, basketball, Colorado State University-Pueblo
Lamberth, a 2020 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in his freshman season as a guard for the ThunderWolves. The 6-foot-4 Lamberth played his first collegiate game on Dec. 10 against the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He logged one minute and did not have any stats. Lamberth had a stellar prep career. As a senior last winter, he led the Titans to the Class 4A Final Four with a 20-5 record. The season ended abruptly when CHSAA canceled the semifinals and finals games due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The playoff run was the deepest a TCA team had ever made. Lamberth led the team in scoring (14.8 points per game), assists (3.9 per game) and steals (2.8 per game). He was second the team in rebounds with 5.6 per game. He scored a season-high 25 points against Canon City. His season-high in rebounds was 10 against Widefield. As a junior, Lamberth averaged 12.4 ppg. He is planning to major in business.