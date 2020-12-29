GEORGE SILVANIC, FOOTBALL, AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Silvanic, a 2016 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, recently completed his senior season as a defensive tackle for the Falcons.
Silvanic started all six of the Falcons’ games, finishing second in total tackles (34) and first in assisted tackles (23). He also led the team in tackles for loss (4.5), tackles for loss of yardage (22) and quarterback sacks (2.5). His one quarterback hit was tied for second best on the team. He had a season-high 11 tackles at Army on Dec. 19.
As a junior, Silvanic played in one game, seeing action vs. Colgate in the season opener. He recorded two assisted tackles. He was moved to offensive line during spring drills after playing first three seasons as a defensive lineman but returned to the defensive line this fall.
Silvanic began his college career at the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he played for the team during the 2016 season.
Silvanic began attending the Academy in the fall of 2017, but did not see action in any games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
As a prep, Silvanic lettered three years in football and track, and two in basketball. He played both tight end and defensive line in football. He was the 2016 Class 4A state champion in the discus in track. Silvanic helped the track team win the state championship in 2015.
ISAIAH SANDERS, FOOTBALL, STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Sanders, a 2016 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, recently completed his fifth-year senior season as a quarterback for the Cardinal.
He appeared in two games and did not attempt a pass. He rushed for six yards on three attempts vs. UCLA and California.
Sanders scored a pair of touchdowns vs. UCLA on Dec. 19 on rushes of three and two yards.
Prior to playing for Stanford, Sanders played four years of football at the Air Force Academy.
He played in 16 games with six starts as a Falcon, totaling 1,709 yards (953 passing, 756 rushing) with 13 touchdowns (nine rushing, four passing). In 2019, he was a finalist for coveted Wuerffel Trophy.
Sanders was also a finalist for Jason Witten Man of the Year that year, and a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy.
He was member of the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society in 2019 as well.
Sanders graduated from the Academy with a degree in systems engineering with a human factors focus and a minor in Spanish. He was a Mountain West Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Sanders’ father, Joseph, played football at Central Washington and the Rocky Mountain Thunder (indoor professional football team).
His father served in the Air Force for 20 years and taught at the Air Force Academy.
Isaiah’s mother, Lourdes, played racquetball at the University of Northern Colorado and was on the Mexican National Team. She medaled in the Pan-American Games for racquetball in 1995.
— Written by Danny Summers