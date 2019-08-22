Faith McAllister, swimming, Biola University
McAllister, a 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is entering her sophomore year with the Eagles’ swim and dive team. McAllister specializes in freestyle and butterfly. As a freshman, she set her season-best in the finals of the 200-IM at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships (2 minutes, 10.85 seconds). She also placed 11th in the finals of the 100-fly (58.27) and placed 9th in the finals of the 200-fly (2:09.96). As a prep, McAllister qualified for the state meet several times as a member of the combined District 38 team of Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer athletes. McAllister’s younger brother is Palmer Ridge junior quarterback Luke McAllister, in his first season as a starter for the Bears.
Aleesa Muir, soccer, UCCS
Muir, a 2016 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in her senior season as a defender with the Mountain Lions. As a junior, Muir was selected to the Division II CCA All-South Central Region Second Team, D-II USC All-South Central Region First Team. All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team and RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll. She made starts in 19 of the 20 games played in totaling 1,577 minutes. She took 27 shots, with 13 landing on frame, and scored one goal with one assist. She began her collegiate career at Division I Colorado College. Muir shined as a prep at TCA, scoring 30 goals in four years as a starter.