Emily Nguyen, soccer, Belmont
Nguyen, a 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in her sophomore season as a forward for the Division I Bruins. She has not appeared in any games this fall. As a freshman, she played in all 17 games for Belmont, making one start at Western Carolina. She scored first goal and game-winning goal in double overtime vs. Southeast Missouri State. She had her first assist the game before at Murray State. She totaled 14 shots with five shots on goal for the season. She played in a career-best 64 minutes during her start at Western Carolina. Nguyen was a four-year starter as a prep. She plans to study pharmacy or computer science at Belmont.
Cory McLellan, football, CSU-Pueblo
McLellan, a 2018 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in his redshirt freshman season as a free safety for the Division II ThunderWolves. He has played in all nine games this season, making 24 tackles (19 solo). He also has one interception for 21 yards. That came against Fort Lewis on Oct. 26 against Adams State during a 52-12 Pueblo victory. McLellan enjoyed a stellar prep career, starting in football and basketball for the Bears. As a senior, he helped the Palmer Ridge football team to a 14-0 record and the Class 3A state championship. He played both sides of the ball. As a wide receiver, he had 57 receptions for 869 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 87 tackles (47 solo) and five interceptions. He plans to major in construction management.
- Compiled by Danny Summers