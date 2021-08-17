Eli Bremer, Senate candidate, Colorado
Bremer, 43, a graduate of both Lewis-Palmer High School and the Air Force Academy, and a former Olympian, recently announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet. “Having twice worn the uniform of our nation — in the military and in the Olympics — I am concerned that the country I have represented is being sold out by self-interested politicians,” said Bremer, a Republican, in a statement. Bremer was appointed last year to a congressional committee charged with recommending reforms to the U.S. Olympic system in the wake of a massive sexual abuse scandal involving a former doctor for USA Gymnastics. Bremer is CEO and founder of Socon Media, AFA Creations and Spring Insight. He is also a team captain with Shaklee Corp. A 1996 graduate of Lewis-Palmer, he competed in the modern pentathlon in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. He finished 22nd. His wife, Cami, is an El Paso County Commissioner representing District 5.
Jasper Lester, hockey, Air Force Academy
Lester, 19, a native of Colorado Springs and former star player with Monument-based Colorado Rampage, recently committed to playing his college hockey for the Air Force Academy. Lester (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) most recently played 97 games of junior hockey over two seasons for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League. A defenseman, he had 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in 49 games in his first season in 2019-20, and had 23 points (7, 16) in 48 games in 2020-21. Lester also played in the 2018 NAHL 18U Top Prospects Tournament for one of the Tier 1 Elite League teams, an event that Air Force attended.