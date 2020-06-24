Elaine Thibadeau, volleyball, Colorado State University-Pueblo
Thibadeau, a 2018 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is a junior libero/defensive specialist for the Division II ThunderWolves. She will be playing for her third college in three seasons since helping Lewis-Palmer to Class 4A state volleyball championships in 2014 and 2017. Thibadeau began her collegiate career at D-II Adams State in 2018. She played in 101 sets and 26 matches as a freshman for the Grizzlies and averaged 2.27 digs per set and dropped in 15 service aces. She transferred to Colby (Kan.) Community College as a sophomore and averaged 4.32 digs per set in her lone season with the Trojans. She totaled 492 digs and dropped in 58 service aces. She earned Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. As a prep, Thibadeau also competed in cross-country and track. She is majoring in computer information systems (cybersecurity).
Greyson Matalus, football, Colorado Mesa
Matalus, a 2017 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, will be in his redshirt junior season as a linebacker for the Mavericks. The 230-pound Matalus played in all 11 games for Mesa last season, leading the team in tackles with 84. He had a season-high 13 tackles and an interception at home against Fort Lewis. He had 10 tackles and a game-saving interception in the season opener against South Dakota Mines. In 2018 as a redshirt freshman, Matalus played in all 11 games and finished second on the team with 66 total tackles. He had a season-high 12 tackles on three separate occasions. Matalus has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honor Roll twice. Matalus had a standout prep career. He helped the Bears to postseason appearances his junior and senior seasons. He is majoring in chemistry.
Kenzie Fontana, golf, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Fontana, a 2019 graduate of The Classical Academy, was in her freshman season with the Mountain Lions when the NCAA canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fontana was ranked fifth on the team in scoring average (94.5) during the fall campaign. Fontana had a stellar prep career. She was a four-year varsity letter winner in golf and three-time league champion. She helped the Titans to the 2018 and 2019 regional championships. She finished 7th at the Class 3A state tournament as a senior. She competed in lacrosse for Rampart since TCA did not field a team. Fontana’s younger sister, Madeline, was a sophomore at TCA last spring. A state qualifier as a freshman, Madeline never got to compete in a tournament in 2020 due to CHSAA canceling all spring sports. The Fontanas’ father, Mike, owns World Golf and Sand Creek Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs.
— Compiled by Danny Summers