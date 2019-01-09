DAWSON CARPER, BASKETBALL, UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Carper, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate and former Lewis-Palmer High School student, is in his freshman season as a center for the Rainbows. The 7-footer is averaging about 1 point and 1 rebound per game. He scored a season-high 4 points against Utah and Mississippi Valley State. He had a season-high 2 rebounds against Utah and Humboldt State. Carper played three minutes against UCLA and had a block. He enjoyed a stellar prep career for the Rams. He was a three-time letterman at Rampart and finished his career as the state’s all-time leader in field goal percentage at 69.8 percent. As a senior, he helped the Rams to the Class 5A Sweet 16 and an 18-7 record. His father, Chris Carper, played football at Air Force and mother, the former Kim Venik, played basketball at TCU. His grandfather, Harry Venik, played basketball at Iowa.
JONATHAN SCOTT, BASKETBALL, UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA
Scott, a 2016 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his junior season as a guard with Chattanooga. He has started all 14 games for the Moccasins. The 6-foot-5 Scott is averaging about 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist per game. He scored a season-high 17 points vs. Georgia State. He pulled down a season-high 9 rebounds against Jacksonville and 8 against Ole Miss. Prior to Chattanooga, Scott played two years at Otero Junior College. He played in 60 games (57 starts) and led the Rattlers to a 49-14 record over that span. He averaged 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for Otero. As a prep, he was a three-year starter and four-year letterman for the Rangers. He was a member of the 2013 Class 4A state championship team. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior. Two brothers played collegiately: Josh was an All-Pac 12 performer at Colorado and is now playing professionally in Japan. Jordan just completed his eligibility at Idaho.
