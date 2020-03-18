Dave Dravecky, community ambassador, San Francisco Giants
Dravecky, a former Monument resident and baseball coach at Colorado Springs Christian School, is a community ambassador for the San Francisco Giants. He has been in that role since 2013. Dravecky represents the organization at a number of community and sponsor events in the Bay Area and also attends Giants Spring Training Camp in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dravecky had a successful major league career as a pitcher. He was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 1983, and was traded to the Giants in 1987. After discovering a cancerous tumor in his left pitching arm in October 1988, Dravecky battled back and returned to the majors in August 1989. After winning his first start, his humerus bone snapped just five days later while throwing a pitch in the 6th inning in a game in Montreal. Doctors discovered another mass in his left arm, and Dravecky was forced to retire from baseball. After two more surgeries in the next two years, Dravecky’s left arm and shoulder were amputated. Today, he is also a Christian motivational speaker and author. He and his wife, Jan, have been married for more than 40 years.
Billy Cook, baseball, Pepperdine University
Cook, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his junior season as a starting infielder for the Waves. He started each of the team’s first 15 games this spring, compiling a .344 batting average (21-for-61) and a team-best 1.124 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Cook also leads the team in home runs (4), triples (2), RBIs (21), runs (19), total bases (41) and stolen bases (5), among other categories. He’s had three hits in a game twice this season, against Oregon and Akron. Cook had a season-best three RBIs against Florida International and Akron. He is a three-year starter for the Waves and is a true junior. As a sophomore, he appeared in 30 games (28 starts) and led the team with five home runs and a .519 slugging percentage. He earned the West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll “bronze” honors and was named a Pepperdine Scholar-Athlete. As a freshman, he batted .248 in 44 games As a prep, Cook was a four-year letterman for the Rangers. His father, Chuck, played baseball at the Air Force Academy. His mother, Julie, played volleyball and basketball at Air Force. His grandfather, Dan Adair, played baseball at Wyoming.
— Compiled by Danny Summers