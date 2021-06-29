Danielle Page, basketball coach, University of Toledo
Page, a 2005 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, will be starting her fourth season as an assistant coach for the Rockets. Page joined the Toledo staff in 2018 after a long and storied collegiate and professional career. She works with all aspects of the program, including post-player development, international recruiting, academic support and opponent scouting. Page entered coaching following an extensive 10-year professional career. She spent time overseas with teams in Turkey, France, Israel, Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary. Highlights from her professional career include being a member of Bourges’ 2016 EuroCup Championship squad, along with earning eurobasket.com first-team All-France recognition on two occasions. She was also selected the 2014 Foreign Player of the Year in France and garnered first-team All-EuroCup accolades that same season. In March 2015, Page received her Serbian citizenship in order to represent the Serbian National Team in international competition. Serbia won the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Page played for the University of Nebraska and was a four-year letter winner. She was a two-time team captain and helped lead the Cornhuskers to the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and 2008.
George Silvanic, defensive lineman, Los Angeles Rams
Silvanic, a 2016 Palmer Ridge High School and 2021 Air Force Academy graduate, will be participating in his first NFL training camp when players report on July 27. The Rams train at UC Irvine. Silvanic (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) was signed by the Rams as a free agent in May after he was not selected in one of the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. He wears jersey No. 97. According to reports, Silvanic is a long shot to make the team. He will be competing with John Daka, Eric Banks, Earnest Brown IV, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams to claim one of the final roster spots. The competition will be so stiff, that even the practice squad spots will be very difficult to earn. Silvanic’s rise to the NFL caught a lot of people by surprise. Air Force was the only college to offer him a scholarship. He played one year for the Prep School before moving over to the Academy. Last season, he had 34 tackles and 2.5 quarterback sacks. According to relativeathleticscores.com, a site that crunches numbers from predraft workouts, Silvanic’s performances included a 29.5-inch vertical leap, a 5.21-second 40-yard dash. His 19 repetitions at 225 pounds in the bench press placed him 501 out of 1,308 defensive tackles from 1987 through 2021.