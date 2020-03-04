Brady Choban, baseball, Marshall University
Choban, a 2018 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his sophomore season as a pitcher for the Thundering Herd. He has appeared in two games (both starts) and is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He worked four innings at Florida on Feb. 15, striking out two and walking three while allowing just two hits. On Feb. 22, he pitched four innings at Iona, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking five. Choban got no help from the Marshall bats as his team was outscored 18-1. As a freshman, Choban made five appearances (three starts). He had a solid prep career for Lewis-Palmer and Mitchell high schools. He was 5-4 as a senior for the Rangers, while batting .343 with 17 RBIs in 20 games. As a sophomore at Mitchell, he batted .540 with a team-best 12 extra-base hits. He also won three games on the mound. Choban lettered in basketball and baseball one year at Lewis-Palmer and one year at Mitchell.
Brendan Byrnes, diving, University of Wyoming
Byrnes, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Cowboys. On Feb. 8, Byrnes finished third in 1-meter at the Air Force Academy Invitational. He was in the eighth-place spot with a score of 263.45 after the first six dives, but came on strong with a career-best score of 303.35 in the finals — the fourth best score in school history. As a freshman, Byrnes finished sixth at the WAC Championships in the 1-meter with a score of 271.30. Byrnes had an outstanding prep career at DCC. A multi-sport athlete, he also wrestled and played soccer for the school. As a diver, Byrnes placed sixth in the 2016-17 season at the Class 4A state meet. He was team captain on both the swimming and soccer team. He is majoring in chemistry.
Jason Shuger, baseball, Air Force Academy
Shuger, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his freshman season as a pitcher for the Falcons. He has appeared in three games totaling 9.1 innings. On Feb. 24, he went the final 5.2 innings at Duke, allowing three hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out 11 and walking four. The Falcons lost 16-0. Shuger has 14 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA this season. Shuger had a stellar prep career at Lewis-Palmer while lettering four times. As a senior, he pitched two no-hitters. He was 5-3 last spring with a 2.41 ERA. He batted .424 while leading the team in RBIs (25) and extra-base hits (14). The Rangers were 15-9. He was the first-round playoff starter on the hill against Pueblo Central, striking out 13 in five innings in an 8-5 loss. His season-high in strikeouts was 14 against Pine Creek during a 2-1 loss to the Eagles.
