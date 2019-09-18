Bailey Rosenstrauch, football, Black Hills State
Rosenstrauch, a 2016 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, is in his junior season as a defensive back for the Yellow Jackets. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016. Last year, as a sophomore, he played in 11 games and totaled 63 tackles with 30 assisted and one tackle for loss. Had two fumble recoveries. He also had six pass breakups and one interception against Fort Lewis. He had 15 tackles against Colorado Mesa for career-high. As a redshirt freshman he played in three games. Rosenstrauch also competes for the Black Hills track and field team. He starred as a prep, where he was an all-state selection as a senior. He tallied 53 tackles and six interceptions during senior season. He also totaled 51 receptions for 919 yards, ranking third in Class 4A during his senior campaign. Rosenstrauch’s father competed collegiately in football at Western State, while mother was a student-athlete at Hastings College. He is majoring in pre-med.
Lydia Bartalo, volleyball, University of Denver
Bartalo, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in her junior season as an outside hitter for the Pioneers. A starter, she has a team-best 66 kills. She had a season-high 15 kills vs. Southern Mississippi. As a sophomore, she saw action in all 110 sets and started in all 30 matches. She broke DU’s all-time record with 60 aces in a single season. She had five double-doubles (kills/digs) on the season, the best coming against Sacramento State, totaling 14 kills and 16 digs. She is ranked first on the team with 60 aces, third with 277 kills, fifth with 34 assists, and second with 260 digs. She had a career-high 17 kills versus Omaha. Bartalo had a stellar prep career, where she helped Lewis-Palmer to Class 4A state championships as a freshman, sophomore and senior. She was a four-year starter for the Rangers.
- Compiled by Danny Summers