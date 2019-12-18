Ashten Prechtel, basketball, Stanford
Prechtel, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in her freshmen season as a forward for the Cardinal. She has played in eight games and is averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She started the season opener against Eastern Washington, scoring 15 points and pulling down eight rebounds in 18 minutes. As of Dec. 4, Stanford was 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Prechtel had an outstanding prep career. She was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American and a 2019 USA TODAY High School Sports Third Team All-American. She was a two-time trials participant for the USA U17 National Team (2017, 2018) and was rated as the 15th best player in the country as a senior according to ESPN HoopGurlz, and 54th by Prospects Nation. She started all four years for Discovery Canyon, playing in 96 games and averaging 17.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. She is Colorado’s career rebounding leader (1,336). She is listed in the Colorado High School Activities Association record book 14 times (11 basketball and three volleyball). She owns nine school records, including points (career, season, game), 3-pointers in a game, rebounds (career, season, game) and blocks (season, game). She played club for Colorado Premier EYBL (2016-18) under the direction of former NBA standout Keith Van Horn.
Dawson Carper, basketball, Hawaii
Carper, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, is in his sophomore season as a center for the Rainbow Warriors. The 7-foot Carper has started all eight games, averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He played a season-high 27 minutes against Illinois on Nov. 18, scoring eight points while grabbing six rebounds. He had a career-high three blocks against New Orleans on Nov. 24. Last season as a true freshman, Carper played in 27 games (no starts) and averaged 3.0 and 2.3 rebounds. He had 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in a win against UC Davis, and scored a season-high 15 points in a win over Cal Poly. He tallied a season-high nine rebounds at Cal Poly. Carper attended Lewis-Palmer schools through his freshman year before transferring to Rampart. He helped the Rams to the Class 5A Sweet 16 appearance and an 18-7 overall record his senior season. His father, Chris Carper, played football at the Air Force Academy, and his mother, the former Kim Venik, played basketball at TCU. His grandfather, Harry Venik, played basketball at Iowa.
Anders Carlson, football, Auburn
Carlson, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, booted four field goals in the Tigers’ wild 48-45 Iron Bowl victory over rival Alabama on Nov. 30. Carlson made field goals of 43, 52, 43 and 44 yards. His 52-yarder came with one second remaining in the first half to pull Auburn within 31-27. It was the second-highest scoring Iron Bowl in series history. Alabama (10-2) was ranked No. 5 at the time and Auburn (9-3) was ranked 15th. The 6-foot-5 Carlson, a redshirt sophomore, is enjoying another solid season for the Tigers. He has made 17-of-24 field-goal attempts and converted 45-of-46 extra points. Last season, he made 15-of-25 field goals and all 44 of his extra points. He is a two-time member of the school’s Honor Roll and SEC academic honor roll. In August, he was named to the preseason coaches All-SEC third team. Carlson’s older brother, Daniel, is the placekicker for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and a former Auburn kicker and TCA graduate.
