Annica Fletemeyer, soccer, Middle Tennessee State (Murfreesboro)
Fletemeyer, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, recently finished her senior season as a midfielder for the Blue Raiders. She played in five games off the bench, totaling 124 minutes and did not record a goal or assist. She played a season-high 56 minutes in 3-0 win at Florida International. As a junior, she appeared in 12 games, totaling 243 minutes. She also appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, totaling 405 minutes. She made two starts against Austin Peay and Belmont. As a freshman, she played in 14 games totaling 213 minutes. As a prep, Fletemeyer was a four-year letter winner for the Rangers. She scored 13 goals her junior season while helping Lewis-Palmer to the Class 4A state title. She is a marketing major.
Brayden Luft, baseball, The Master’s University (Santa Clarita, Calif.)
Luft, a 2018 graduate of The Classical Academy, recently finished his junior season as an outfielder for the Mustangs. He played in 34 of the team’s 47 games. Luft batted .167 (4-for-24) with a double and four RBIs. He was used a courtesy runner most of the time and scored 36 runs. Luft struck out just five times. He was effective as a base stealer, swiping 10 bags in 14 attempts. As a sophomore, he was also a primary courtesy runner and stole 10 bases in 12 attempts. As a freshman in 2019, he was the club’s primary courtesy runner, scoring 34 runs in 41 games. He scored two or more runs in a game six times and crossed the plate a season-high four times against Westmont.
Alexandra Palmer, soccer, High Point (N.C.)
Dawson, a 2017 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, recently completed her senior season as a forward for the Panthers. She appeared in two games (one start) and had one shot on goal. As a junior, she appeared in all 19 matches, starting in six and finishing with two goals and two assists. Her 24 shots were the second most on the team. Palmer began her collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State. As a sophomore, she appeared in nine games totaling 143 minutes. As a freshman, she made 17 appearances totaling 292 minutes. Palmer had a stellar prep career. She was a four-year letter winner for the Thunder. She led the team in goals as a junior with 21. She also played basketball and ran track and field. She is majoring in exercise science.
— Compiled by Danny Summers