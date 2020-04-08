Andrea Willis, pole vault, University of Kansas
Willis, a 2016 graduate of The Classical Academy, did not compete in her senior indoor season for the Jayhawks, and the outdoor season didn't happen due to the NCAA canceling all spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Willis enjoyed a solid junior indoor season, recording a first-place finish at the National Pole Vault Summit with a personal-best clearance of 14 feet, 3.25 inches, which was the No. 6 mark at the meet and made her the No. 3 pole vault performer in KU history. During her sophomore outdoor season in 2018, she posted a career-best height of 13-11.25 to become the No. 5 performer in the women’s pole vault in KU history. Willis enjoyed a spectacular prep career. She won three consecutive Colorado state titles from 2014-16 in Class 4A and 3A. She is the all-time state record holder with her vault of 13-9 in 2016, a mark that was the best in the nation that year. She helped the Titans to 2014 and 2016 state championships. Willis, sister of Erika Willis (below), is majoring in exercise science and aspires to attend physical therapy school.
Erika Willis, pole vault, Air Force Academy
Willis, a 2018 graduate of The Classical Academy, was in her sophomore indoor season for the Falcons when the NCAA canceled all spring sports last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Willis was the top collegiate finisher at the Air Force Open on Feb 21. She cleared 11 feet, 11¾ inches. As a freshman, Willis competed in the pole vault during 14 meets (six indoor, eight outdoor). She recorded a personal-best clearance of 12’4” at the Beach Invitational during the outdoor season. She also surpassed the 12-foot bar in two other meets. She was a Mountain West Conference Scholar-Athlete. As a prep, she was a two-time Colorado state champion in the pole vault (2017, 2018). She finished second to her sister, Andrea Willis, as a sophomore in 2016. Erika was a member of the National Honor Society and ranked among the top 10% of her graduating class. The Willis’ father, Steve, is a 1987 Academy graduate. Erika is majoring in biology. Erika lists on her Academy bio that her great-great-uncle, Eddie Dillon, completed the first-ever forward football pass at Princeton University in 1909.
Sami Tucker, basketball, Nebraska Wesleyan University (Lincoln)
Tucker, a 2018 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, recently wrapped up her sophomore season as a forward for the Prairie Wolves. The 6-footer played in 23 games (14 starts) and averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She scored a career-high 14 points in the season opener against Grinnell on Nov. 15. A day later, she had a career-high 11 rebounds against McMurry. As a freshman, Tucker played in every game and moved into the starting lineup at the end of the year making seven starts. She averaged 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and led the team with 33 blocks to rank fifth in the American Rivers Conference. Her best overall game that season was when she scored 11 points with eight rebounds and eight blocked shots. Tucker was a four-year letter winner in basketball at Lewis-Palmer. She holds the school career and single-season record for blocked shots. She is majoring in nursing.
- Compiled by Danny Summers