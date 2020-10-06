Anders Carlson, kicker, University of Auburn
Carlson, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, converted all three of his extra-point attempts in the Tigers’ season opener against Kentucky on Sept. 26. He did not try a field goal during the 29-13 Auburn victory. On Oct. 3, the No. 7 ranked Tigers played at Georgia. Carlson has enjoyed a solid collegiate career. As a sophomore, he made 18 of 25 field goals and was 48 of 49 on extra points. He also had 47 of 78 touchbacks on kickoffs. In a game against rival Alabama, he was 4 of 4 on field goals with boots of 43, 52, 43 and 44 yards. He also made all four of his PATs. He was named the SEC special teams player of week. He went on to make the SEC academic honor roll and AD Honor Roll. As a redshirt freshman, Anders converted all 44 of his PATs and was 15 of 25 in field goals. He booted a 53-yard field goal vs. Washington (second-longest by a freshman in Auburn history). As a prep, he was the nation’s highest-rated prep kicker. His older brother, Daniel, was the kicker at Auburn before him. Daniel is now kicking in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders. Anders is studying in the College of Business.
Daniel Carlson, kicker, Las Vegas Raiders
Carlson, a 2013 graduate of The Classical Academy, was named the Week 1 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He converted all four of his extra-point attempts and was 2 of 2 on field goal attempts, including a career-long of 54 yards. The Raiders defeated the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Carlson also won the award in 2018 as a rookie after drilling the game-winning field goal in Arizona against the Cardinals. Carlson has had a solid start to the season. Through his first three games, he converted all 10 of his extra-point attempts and was 6-for-7 on field goal tries. Carlson began his NFL career in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings but was released after two games. Raiders coach Jon Gruden thought highly of Daniel and signed him to a contract a few weeks later. He scored 66 points for the Raiders in 2018 and 91 last season. Daniel had a stellar collegiate career at Auburn. He was a four-year starter and never missed an extra-point. He graduated as the SEC’s all-time leading scorer. Daniel was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. Daniel married the former Katherine Barker on Jan. 13, 2018.