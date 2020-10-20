For those of you who can’t wait for the political campaign of 2020 to be past us (but is it ever over, these days?), a song by the late John Prine carries a sentiment for the season:
“Blow up your TV, throw away your paper
Go to the country, build you a home
Plant a little garden, eat a lot of peaches
Try and find Jesus on your own.”
Okay, so I didn’t actually follow Mr. Prine’s explosive recommendation, but I have been gainfully reminded that there’s life without much (if any) television and, perhaps more surprisingly in my case, without (almost all) TV sports.
With that in mind, what’s a politically engaged, freedom-loving, would-be cultural daredevil to do at this point in the election cycle, that doesn’t involve major media? Simple: fly directly in the face of the today’s pervasive hunker-in-your-bunker syndrome and get one’s activist-itch (“activitch”?) scratched by real people in real places! Here’s how the past month shook out, in that regard …
WASHINGTON, D.C., SEPTEMBER 25-26: Attended “The Return”, a two-day gathering of prayer and repentance on the National Mall, attended by an estimated 100,000 people and coinciding with the National Prayer March, an event led by Franklin Graham that led marchers from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capital building. (An unscheduled highlight for me was the opportunity to walk up to three on-duty D.C. police officers — black, white and Hispanic, and it wasn’t a setup! — and personally thank them for their service in an increasingly tough gig.)
COLORADO SPRINGS, SEPTEMBER 29: Season-ending night at the Flying W Ranch, which re-opened this summer eight years after being destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire. A testament to the “cowboy spirit” that inspired its birth back in the 1950s, the return of this local and national cultural touchstone is a comeback story that transcends politics. (The barbecued brisket, baked potato, beans and cornbread were “uniting forces” as well.)
MONUMENT, COLO., OCT. 5: An informal meeting of Tri-Lakes residents and business owners interested in finding ways to help area businesses survive (and thrive) during this challenging period and through the possible difficulties that lie ahead. It may not be the official name for the group, but I’m partial to “PIES” — Partners in Economic Survival — myself. (Make mine apple, please.)
GLEN ROSE, TEXAS, OCTOBER 9: The International Texas Longhorn Association’s annual Convention and Championship Show, held on the occasion of the organization’s 30th anniversary. Founded in 1990 by a group that included Monument rancher Stan Searle, the ITLA hosted its biggest show to date in 2020 (560 entries) … no mean feat in this year of events canceled, postponed or meagerly attended. Where else but Texas?
As you can see, the interactions with other members of the species outlined here weren’t partisan in nature. No, the common thread here is the exercise of God-given liberties by ordinary Americans, from the Nation’s Capital to the Lone Star State to little ol’ Monument, USA. In the words of Russian defector turned proud American Yakov Smirnoff, “What a country.” See you next month!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.