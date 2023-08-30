Peggy’s recent discovery of a valuable stuffed Beanie Baby inspired me to rummage through my personal belongings in search of my own personal pay day.

The thought of raking in some green stuff sounded pretty intriguing and profitable.

The first place I searched was my vinyl album collection as gold mines have been known to be found in them thar stacks 'o wax. Only problem is I don't own any picture or colored vinyl discs, save for a 45 rpm single from the Beatles 1968 animated fantasy comedy adventure Yellow Submarine. However, the single is pressed on blue vinyl and not yellow, and therefore is non-collectible.

That's when I thought about our oldest son, Scott, who years ago gave away two mint-condition Elvis Presley albums: the soundtrack to the 1961 romantic comedy musical, Blue Hawaii, which was pressed on blue vinyl, and “Elvis' 16 Golden Hits” which was pressed on – yup, gold-color vinyl.

I like to think these discs would be worth a few pennies, but Scott gave them away. How could he do that to the king of rock 'n' roll?

While serving in the U.S. Navy in Okinawa, Japan in 1986, I bought a 45 rpm single by American rock group Heart that has the music pressed on a green heart-shaped disc formatted to fit any turntable. Although novel in structure, the color isn't what most people associate with this blood-pumping organ. Years later, I am wondering why I bought it in the first place.

For a while I was a fan of Star Trek movie soundtracks. Back then, I believed these soundtracks might be worth something years down the road. However, few people play soundtracks anymore. So, instead of having boldly gone where no one had gone before, I went - nowhere. So much for exploring the vinyl frontier.

That's when I recalled all the hoopla about collecting Star Wars action figures. I have Darth Vader and Obi Wan Kenobi figures duking it out with their light sabers, and a plastic replica of Jedi master Yoda also has a home among these wares. Although memorable, these figures aren’t of any great value. No doubt the force wasn't with me the day I bought ‘em.

My stack of Archie comic books, and those of Batman and Superman catching bad guys provided hours of endless entertainment. However, I feel sorry for comic book collectors because they have so many issues.

Then I remembered playing marbles as a boy and that old marbles often are considered valuable collectibles. Some people even believe that old marbles are pieces of art and history. Indeed, these miniature glass globes can be quite beautiful with intricate designs and unique colors. In fact, many marbles were handmade which heightens the collective value.

Unfortunately, I lost most of my marbles years ago (that didn't come out right), so I have little to show for my competitive youth.

Did I mention Scott gave away two mint-condition color vinyl discs? Sigh!

So, here I am, left without a valuable collectible. I felt like a glove without a hand, peanut butter without jelly, Hillary without an email server. I guess the best I can hope for is to be buried with my albums – a vinyl resting place for a collector wannabe.

---

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at [email protected].