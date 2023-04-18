Have you ever wondered why there are so many little rockets stuck in the ceiling at Library 21c? Those were built and shot into the air as part of the maker faire that is returning this year as All Pikes Peak Makes. With this year’s All Pike Peak Makes and National Poetry Month taking place in April, we’re in for a creative month at Pikes Peak Library District.

Poetry has inspired cultures around the world throughout history. For National Poetry Month, we’re celebrating poetry in all of its forms with the Pikes Peak Poetry Summit on Sat., April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hall at PPLD (formerly known as Knights of Columbus Hall). This year’s theme is “Art is a Bridge to New Perspectives,” celebrating poetry in Colorado, featuring poet laureates from across the state.

Attendees will have the opportunity to open themselves up to new ideas in powerful artistry through amazing poetry and musical performances, engaging poetry workshops, and by taking the opportunity to share their own poetry on the open mic. Continue exploring your love of poetry at ppld.org/National-Poetry-Month. At All Pikes Peak Makes, makers from all over El Paso County gather to show off their innovative creations. The event takes place on Sat., April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Library 21c (where you can get a look at those rockets if you haven’t seen them before!).

When someone says the word “maker,” it often invokes images of makerspace technology like 3D printers and laser engravers. It’s more of an umbrella term than that, though. Making can include things like art, woodworking, innovative technology like robotics, and more. In the past, we’ve had people submit cosplay costumes, Lego builds, cardboard creations, whittling projects, 3D printed objects, and other unique pieces they felt proud of.

Even for people who are not sharing their own creations with the community, All Pikes Peak Makes is a great opportunity to get inspired and learn more about the world of making. Anybody can make — sometimes it’s just a matter of finding the projects that excite you or connecting with others in our community who have similar creative interests. If you are not sure where you fit into the local maker community or what your next project should be, this is a great event for experiencing many creative forms in an easy and accessible way. Some of the makers showing off their creations at All Pikes Peak Makes use Library makerspaces to bring their ideas into the world. We have a variety of maker equipment at select locations, including 3D printers, CNC machines, laser engravers, a kiln, sewing and embroidery machines, and more. We also offer classes and online instructions to help new makers get started.

In whatever way you love to get creative, we hope you find inspiration and support at the Library all year long.

Carla Bamesberger is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the District offers, this Coloradoan enjoys spending time with her husband and pets, biking, crafting, and gaming. She can be reached at cbamesberger@ppld.org or by calling (719) 531-6333, x6259.