When I set up my home office, my wife, Peggy, insisted that I display some of the writing awards and self-penned news clippings I had accumulated over the years.

I had a problem with this because I believed a reporters' workspace should house dictionaries, encyclopedias and other equipment associated with the profession, and not serve as a storage locker for the writer's professional achievements or personal belongings.

However, Peggy saw it as a battery to jumpstart my creative juices when it came time to tickle the keyboards. She got me thinking about some of the cubicles and offices occupied by journalists with whom I have been associated. I have seen spaces house everything from knickknacks and painted rocks to car parts and gardening tools.

No matter how seemingly bizarre, these spaces provided a creative outlet for the occupant that always seemed to work for them.

I recall one journalist who worshipped the British rock band, The Beatles, to where he stapled their first U.S. album (minus the vinyl disc) to the inside of his cubicle. He always produced brilliant copy. Still, I found this odd because, as I youngster, I too, followed this legendary group, but made sure my albums didn't venture beyond the front door.

Similarly, another reporter peppered his cubicle with photos and posters of heavy metal artists. His computer screen saver, sporting the words to KISS' signature song, “I wanna rock and roll all night, and party every day” added to the spaces' Gothic appearance. “Eat your heart out, Alice Cooper,” he said of the famed rock star-turned radio jock as he jammed on an imaginary Stratocaster.

One female reporter shared her passion for Star Wars by littering her space with posters and souvenirs promoting the beloved franchise. I suggested adding a toy plastic replica of the starship Enterprise from Star Trek fame to her collection. “No, that would destroy what took me years to collect,” she said. Forgive me, what was I thinking?

For one editor, it wasn't framed photos of his family and friends, but the Chicago Bears football team that lined his office bookshelves. Other team memorabilia ranging from cards, pens and pins to a signed pigskin littered his desk leaving little space for his coffee cup. I asked why his office housed so much memorabilia. He replied, “Why not?” Good point there.

By contrast, one female reporter blanketed her computer, desk and cubicle wall with sticky notes. One day, I counted 57 sticky notes. When I asked why so many notes, she replied, “I don't want to forget anything.” I doubt she had anything to worry about.

Birthday cards, crayon drawings, finger paintings and a “No. 1 Grandma” bumper sticker from her grandchildren peppered the cubicle of another female reporter. So proud was she of her grandkids that her cubicle resembled a kindergarten classroom rather than a reporter’s workspace. She was OK with that, and I was, too.

However, the most memorable workspace was occupied by a woman whose space was void of any personal item except for a framed color photo of Jesus with His hand over His heart. I asked why she didn't display any of her other personal belongings.

“When you have Jesus, you have everything,” she replied, smiling.

Well, how can you top that?

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.