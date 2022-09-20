The beginning of any new season brings about change and transition. We witness it with nature every autumn — the changing colors and falling leaves, the cooler weather, earlier sunsets.
Such seasonal changes can also mean new possibilities and opportunities (including reading new books!) for you personally; I know it does for me. That might be why I look forward to Pikes Peak Library District’s community reading program, All Pikes Peak Reads, each fall. The annual program, which runs from September through November, focuses on celebrating literature, improving community connections, and fostering dialogue across social, cultural and generational lines.
This year’s selected titles for adults, young adults and children all explore themes of reinvention. I hope you’ll join me by reading one (or more) of these books, which are available for checkout in PPLD’s physical and digital collections, and then attend one of the upcoming author visits.
The 2022 adult selection for All Pikes Peak Reads is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, which explores how libraries have always been places of invention and reinvention. The bestselling author, who’s also an award-winning journalist, takes readers on an in-depth look of the modern library while also investigating a fire that devastated the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986. Described as a “love letter to a beloved institution,” The Library Book” reminds readers that public libraries are more than books.
“Scythe” by Neal Shusterman is this year’s young adult title, which was selected due to its appeal to readers of this age range and how the theme of reinvention permeates the novel. The story’s society reinvents the concept of death and addresses literally being able to reinvent yourself on a whim. Young adult readers praise the dystopian feel and action-packed plot, which is common from this award-winning and best-selling author.
The 2022 children’s title is “The Truth as Told” by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor. This award-winning book shares an intriguing and heartwarming story that inspires young readers to seek out real friendships, loyalty, and truth as well as finding your voice.
Each author will make a special visit to PPLD this fall. There’s no cost to attend these events, which will include a public presentation and audience Q&A, in addition to book signings for those held in-person. Susan Orlean’s author visit is scheduled for 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Library 21c. Young adult author Neal Shusterman will join us at from 6-7 p.m. at Library 21c on Thursday, Sept. 22. And, children’s author Leslie Connor will host two virtual visits — 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. — on Thursday, Oct. 20.
If you want to do more than reading and attending an author’s visit, there are several other programs and activities happening during All Pikes Peak Reads. Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of the library; some specifically geared toward children and families while others are for adults only. There are also multiple opportunities for adults of all ages, ranging from creating a weighted bookmark to making a personalized tote bag that’s perfect for carrying all of your library books. Plus, there are games and breakout rooms for young adults.
Find out more about All Pikes Peak Reads, including the selected titles, author visits, and other activities, at ppld.org/appr. Let’s explore reinvention together through the Library District’s annual community reading program this fall.
Michelle Ray is chief communications officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.