Cañon City is only about 50 minutes away from Monument, and the more desert-like environment offers some warmer hiking conditions. Winter weather is possible in March, so beware of muddy conditions and be sure to visit the Oil Well Flats area when trails are dry.

From Cañon City, travel north on Raynolds Avenue for about .75 mile and swing left on Pear Street. Continue for about 150 yards then turn right on Field Avenue. Travel north for about 2.5 miles to an intersection with Red Canyon Road (County Road 9) and continue north for about 3.75 miles to the entrance to Oil Well Flats on the right. Drive up a steep dirt road (difficult when muddy) for about .25 mile to a parking area on the right with a map sign and trailhead.

Begin hiking on Tectonic Shift Trail and note two large “Twin Buttes” off to the west that serve as landmarks to locate the position of the parking area. After about a quarter-mile turn, left on Fracture Trail and make note as the loop hike will return to this point. Hike eastward through a uniform pinyon-juniper woodland. Look and listen for singing Juniper Titmouse and Canyon Towhee, at the northern end of their ranges in south-central Colorado. After about .75 mile cross dirt road No. 5941. The trail steadily climbs, providing some distant views of the snow-capped Sangre de Cristo Range, a ubiquitous sight along this route. After about another mile hit Unconformity Trail and turn right.

After about another .25 mile turn left on Anticline Trail. Continue southward and after about another half mile pass an intersection with Fire Canyon Trail. After about another quarter-mile cross dirt road No. 5941B and continue southward below the Island in the Sky Ridge off to the east. Look for Golden Eagles cruising along the ridge. After about another .75 mile the trail crosses road No. 5941B again at a campsite area. Be alert at this tricky spot. A sign for Anticline Trail with a double arrow appears to indicate that Anticline crosses the road here, it does not. Rather, swing around to the right 180 degrees and follow the obvious trail path.

Continue southward below the island in the Sky Ridge, almost reaching the base of the ridge, where the trail begins to swing westward. Follow the winding trail and after about another .75 mile, hit dirt road No. 5941. Be alert here as signage is lacking. Just bear left on the road over a large bump for about 50 yards, then bear right back onto signed Anticline Trail. Here the “Twin Buttes” near the parking area come into view off to the northwest. After about another .25 mile pass the Moove Over Trail on the left. Skirt some rocky areas and after about another .75 mile of winding northward reach Tectonic Shift Trail and turn left and hike westward.

After about another half-mile, pass the Path of Least Resistance Trail on the right and bear left to continue on Tectonic Shift. After about another half-mile, pass Fracture Trail on the right, where the loop hike began. Bear left and hike about another .25 mile back to the parking area.

While in the neighborhood, try to make time to visit Red Canyon Park. Consult the FAR Adventure Guide for more details on this scenic area. From Oil Well Flats, drive north on Red Canyon Road for about four miles to the signed park entrance on the left.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.