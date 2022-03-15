Teen suicide and mental illness can be tough subjects for anyone to talk about. Let alone for kids to talk to their parents or other adults about.
But if we don’t talk about these problems, how can we help those who might be struggling with them?
An event sponsored by the Social and Emotional Wellness Coalition of the Tri-Lakes Area at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday fostered discussion among teens and adults on difficult topics such as these.
The SEW Coalition, as part of its Year of the Story campaign, partnered with the Colorado Springs-based Youth Documentary Academy on the “Monumentaries” documentary film festival. A public community group created, the SEW Coalition was facilitated by Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church in Monument after two area teenagers died by suicide in 2018.
“The SEW Coalition is implementing this project with the purpose of elevating student voices in order to promote Having Open Conversations, Making Meaningful Connections, and Embracing Differences,” stated SEW Coalition on its website, sewcoalition.org.
Students from Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and members of the Tri-Lakes community and beyond gathered for the day-long Monumentaries event, which featured screenings of YDA-produced short films on difficult topics surrounding mental-health issues.
Tom Shepard, YDA founding director, said making the films is a cathartic process for the young filmmakers. The films are “a snapshot of a time in life when they are going through some, in many cases, difficult issues, and in some dark corners,” Shepard said in an interview with Rocky Mountain PBS. “I think it’s a nice reminder for kids who are maybe in some really difficult situations, to see that same person a few years later, to be like, ‘It gets better,’ you know? That they’re not the only one going through that.”
Shepherd said the format of the Monumentaries screenings and graduated discussions makes talking about potentially difficult subject matter easier.
Said Thomas Fry, a Palmer Ridge High school senior who has been a proponent for mental health support and awareness in D38, in a video promoting the event, “Everyone has their own underdog story, the story of how they’ve overcome their own personal challenges to be the person that they are today. This is the chance to see other of those diverse underdog stories from throughout so many other kids in our Colorado community.”
Zoe Williams, a Lewis-Palmer High School senior, said in that video, “I first got involved with this through Youth Documentary Academy, where I got the opportunity to produce my own film on mental health, and I believe that we need to spark conversation and empower — especially our youth — to share and be comfortable with speaking up for themselves.”
Williams, through YDA, made a documentary about teen mental health and suicide. She screened a trailer for it at Saturday’s film festival, where she and Fry were both speakers.
“Documentary film allows you to see inside the author’s perspective and make you feel and relate to their message,” she said. “It’s easier to take a step in their shoes and see what they are talking about.”
As reporter Benn Farrell aptly put it in his front-page story in today’s edition, Saturday’s event “focused less on the films and more on the conversations they started.”
The students viewed films and talked about them in small groups. The adults watched the films and talked about them in small groups. Then all parties were brought together for facilitated large-group discussions.
The event also featured representatives of and resources from area mental-health partners including Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness — Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Peak View Behavioral Health and Cedar Springs Hospital.
Bravo to the SEW Coalition and the Youth Documentary Academy for finding this creative solution to facilitate discussion on mental health.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.