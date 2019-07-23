For the first time in more than two decades, the historic Estemere Estate in Palmer Lake is for sale.
Built in 1887 by William Finley Thompson, a dentist from Baltimore, the Estemere Estate has long “stood as one of the town’s most prized possessions,” according to the Palmer Lake Historical Society, which has in the past conducted public tours of the property.
The Estemere Estate sits at over 7,000 feet and atop more than six and a half acres. The estate’s 11 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, lush grounds and buildings — including a main house, a carriage house, and a chapel — mark the sprawling Queen Anne Victorian mansion as a unique aspect of the Palmer Lake area. It is listing for $2.5 million.
“Every day, I can’t believe I live in a place like this,” said Roger Ward, who currently owns the estate with his wife, Kimberly. “It’s remarkable.”
The Wards procured the property in January 1998, and have used it as their primary residence for the past 21 years. They have worked hard to restore the estate to its former grandeur, including the installation of period-appropriate furniture and the addition of a conservatory on the main house.
But if the property looks like a blast from the past, Ward characterizes it as a luxury estate. With on-demand water heaters, LED lights and contemporary window and door seals, among other renovations, the estate is a blend of the 19th and 21st centuries.
In a way, that’s how its creator always envisioned it. Originally called Loch Katrine, the town that would become Palmer Lake was bought and platted by William Finley Thompson, who planned to found the area as a vacation and health resort. He helped the town become incorporated in 1889, and was its first mayor; he was also the original builder and owner of Estemere Estate.
“[Thompson] was hoping to create Palmer Lake as a resort town,” said Erin Vineyard, an associate of Re/Max Properties Inc., the company managing the estate’s sale. “He envisioned people coming down on the train to spend time. ... It was supposed to rival something like the Swiss Alps.”
Thompson, however, was unable to develop his vision of the town as a glamorous retreat for the wealthy; he went bankrupt shortly after the estate’s construction and moved back east, leaving the estate to pass through a series of owners before landing in a foreclosure that would last six years. In 1898, Eben Smith, whose fortune was in gold milling, purchased the estate for $5,000. The estate functioned primarily as a residence, though the 1920s and 30s saw it function for a time as host to several educational endeavors, including schooling for underprivileged students and children with special needs.
“It had a progressive nature,” said Vineyard.
Throughout the years and spanning a series of owners, Estemere Estate has been periodically open to public tours and viewings.
“It’s a town treasure,” said Ward. “Hopefully the new owner will see it and respect it for what it is and allow public admission at times.”
The last public tour of the property was conducted by the Palmer Lake Historical Society a few years ago. More than 750 people were in attendance.
“People love coming here,” Ward said. Sometimes people will call him out of the blue to ask if they can see the inside of the building they’ve driven by so many times. And, “If I’m not busy, I say ‘sure, come on over.’ I have trouble saying ‘no’ to people because what’s the use of having something beautiful if you can’t share it with people? I don’t put it under a basket and cover up the light.”
Several years ago, Kimberly Ward was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. For the past five or six years, Roger Ward has been her primary caregiver at Estemere Estate, and he looks forward to a chance to occupy together a smaller, more easily manageable property. Thus, the property is now for sale.
“It takes a special person to want a home like that,” said Vineyard, “Someone to be a good steward of the property, like [the Wards] have been.”
“I call it a magical place,” Ward said.
And while he isn’t exactly sure what’s next for him and his wife, “It is time to downsize and consolidate. ... On the one hand, it’s difficult, because it’s been home. 21 years is a long time to be in one house. ... But at the same time, I’m resolved that this is something that has to be done, and I’m content with that decision.
“The problem, of course, with a house like this, is finding the right person or group, who understand the meaning of a place like this. It’s unique in its overall character; we’ve put so much love and care into it to get it back to its grandeur.
“It’s never been as nice as it is today. ... It’s remarkable, but it’s time to move on.”