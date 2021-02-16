Erica Bradley is hoping to build upon the volleyball success at Palmer Ridge. That means the new Bears’ coach has her sights set on winning a state championship.
“We will be super competitive,” Bradley said after she was hired as Palmer Ridge’s coach earlier this month. “I know I am coming into a strong league. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish.”
Bradley takes over the program from Trevor Sullivan, who left after two seasons to coach club volleyball in Kansas, according to Palmer Ridge athletic director Lance McCorkle. In 2019, Sullivan guided the Bears to the Class 4A state championship match, where they lost in five sets to Lewis-Palmer.
It was Lewis-Palmer’s four consecutive state title and sixth in seven years.
McCorkle did an extensive search to find a quality replacement who could help Palmer Ridge achieve continued success.
“We’re ready to take off,” McCorkle said. “It’s about building that family. You need to grow a culture before you grow a program, and I believe Erica can do that.”
Bradley lives in North Gate with her husband, Scott, and their two young children. Scott is a pilot who flies for the Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue parachute team. The family moved to the area earlier this year from New Jersey, where Scott was stationed.
Erica coached volleyball for three seasons for Lenape High School in Medford, N.J. Her teams were a combined 48-23 and qualified for the postseason each year. Prior to her arrival at Lenape, the program had never made the playoffs.
Bradley was named the Burlington County Times Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2018 when the Indians went 18-6. Lenape was 16-9 in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
“We helped grow the sport at Lenape,” she said. “I’m excited to jump right into it here and do the same thing.”
Bradley has deep Colorado roots. She graduated from McClave High School in Bent County, where she was a member of the school’s volleyball and basketball teams. She attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where she played club volleyball. She met Scott on a volleyball court.
Erica coached club for Premier Volleyball in Windsor and married Scott. The family was stationed in Del Rio, Texas, prior to going to New Jersey. Erica was an assistant high school volleyball coach in Del Rio.
“I would love it if this was long term at Palmer Ridge,” Erica said. “Being in the military you never know how long you might be in some place. But we love it here and hope we are in this area for many years.”
Palmer Ridge is scheduled to hold its tryouts beginning the week of March 8. The Bears’ first game is scheduled for around March 15 at Liberty.
The season has been reduced to 14 games form the usual 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palmer Ridge is playing in the combined Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference this season. The league includes the four 4A semifinal teams from the 2019 state tournament — Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain and Coronado.
“Our whole league is going to be tough,” McCorkle said.