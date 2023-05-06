Three students from Prairie Winds Elementary School received national recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their composting program at the school.

Amelia Ashby, Sloan Clary and Annabel Montero, all fifth graders known as The Three Composteers, were recognized with the 2023 President’s Environmental Youth Award May 5 at the school in Monument. The three students, with Clary attending online, were honored with the award during a late assembly of students by EPA deputy regional administrator Mark Smith for spearheading a composting program at the school.

Through the elite national award, the EPA and the Biden-Harris Administration aspire to demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship efforts created and conducted by the nation’s youth. The three Prairie Winds fifth graders were among students from only two school districts in the state of Colorado, the other being Denver Public Schools, to receive the 2023 award. They are also invited to Washington D.C. to be recognized by the EPA agency at its headquarters on Aug. 4.

“I know it is hard for young students to feel like they can make a difference,” PWES science teacher Pamela Cooley, who also served as one of the project’s sponsors, said. “This type of recognition will be a wonderful catalyst to keep our students working hard towards their goal.”

The Three Composteers’ efforts involved composting food waste from the school’s cafeteria and using worms in the classroom to further the composting process for soil use. Cooley recognized multiple teachers and staff who were involved in supporting the students’ project. The students also built a new compost collector for the school cafeteria, created signs for other students to educate them on what could and could not be placed in the collector and provided information at lunch times to different grade levels on the benefits of composting.

“A project that started with earthworms is now also preventing a lot of food waste from going into the landfill, which is currently a big EPA priority,” Smith said. “This kind of environmental initiative is exactly what the President’s Environmental Youth Award is about.”

Montero said the recognition shows hard work and commitment, but most of all, the dedication the students put into their project. She was pleased to know the program judges felt the project was worthy of the honor, she said.

“This is such a huge opportunity for all of us,” Ashby said. “My friends and I are still in so much shock. … Our project was to eliminate waste in our school cafeteria. We noticed the amount of trash bags going into landfills each week and decided to try and stop that by composting.”

The Three Composteers, which took their team moniker from The Three Musketeers, started collecting compost from just the fifth grade at the school but soon progressed to other grades and eventually the entire building.

“We started with only a worm bin, but then we set up a booth at our school science fair and asked for donations to get a rotating composter,” Montero said.

The team raised almost $250 dollars and still enjoy their compositing efforts.

“Even if it has a small impact on the world, we are still making an impact and that means the world to us,” Ashby said.