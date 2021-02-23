MONUMENT • Volunteers are critical to Envida’s ability to offer its current level of service to the Tri-Lakes area, but the organization continues its struggle to have enough of them.
The nonprofit organization provides transportation and home care for persons with disabilities, behavioral health disabilities, low income and older adults. Envida’s transportation services help provide access to facilities and amenities to aid its clients’ abilities to remain living independently.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the volunteers Envida relied on for its operations in Monument have either had to reduce their participation or no longer volunteer.
“People are still nervous about the pandemic, but now our volunteer drivers have been receiving the vaccine, so we’re hoping more Monument residents will feel comfortable enough to volunteer,” said CEO Gail Nehls.
Envida is asked to perform approximately 150 rides per month for the Monument community and that number continues to grow.
In the Tri-Lakes area specifically, Envida has a high demand for volunteers because of clients needing transportation to medical offices in the Colorado Springs area, Nehls said. The distance from clients’ homes to their medical providers can be quite lengthy.
“You need someone you trust and feel comfortable to get you there safely and back home again,” Nehls said.
Envida has trained its drivers and other volunteers in social distancing and using personal protection equipment, and follows disease prevention recommendations from federal transit authorities as well as state, county and local health authorities. The goal is to keep drivers and riders safe. Although volunteers are not paid as employees, they are provided with a mileage-based stipend for their services.
“If we don’t get the volunteers we need, then we won’t be able to support the community, especially individuals that rely on transportation assistance,” Nehls said.
As a search for additional volunteers continues, Envida has added a new free service to provide transportation for El Paso County clients to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments. These rides are available for anyone with a scheduled appointment. Envida will pick up a client from his or her home and take them home after the appointment.
Rides will run through the day Monday through Saturday, approximately 12 hours per day.
“Envida is doing this to help support our community during this pandemic so we can keep our community members safe and healthy,” Nehls said. “We realize that not everyone may have transportation, so we want to step up and make sure all El Paso County residents have access to the vaccine.”
Rides are available by contacting Envida’s COVID-19 hotline at 719-600-2221.
Envida’s transportation services in Monument are publicly funded with the largest portion of funds coming from the Area Agency on Aging, which also helps to support people 60 and older.
Other rides are funded by low-income housing authorities, non-emergent medical transportation agencies, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Department of Transportation and others, as well as funding from private foundations.
People who volunteer with Envida are required to receive training, a background check and perform a driver’s test.
Interested persons should contact Dave Somers at 719-425-2202.
For more information on Envida, visit the organization’s website at envidacares.org.