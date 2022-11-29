Last weekend saw state championship dreams dashed for two local high school football programs, Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek.
But with the end of the Bears’ and Eagles’ season on the gridiron come hopes of being next years champs.
For Palmer Ridge, a hard-fought loss to Loveland in the Class 4A state semifinal Saturday was a “nailbiter,” said Gazette Sports Reporter Hugh Johnson, who covered the game. Loveland triumphed with a 10-7 score.
It was the Bears’ sole loss after a 12-0 record this fall, and a reprise of a 4A final played and lost against the same team in 2020.
Coach Mike Armentrout commended the team’s skill throughout the game.
The Tri-Lakes community is the heart behind its teams, he told Tribune sister paper The Gazette.
“Monument’s a special place, they’re special people it’s a special community,” Armentrout said.
“Everybody has their whole heart in the football team and the football program and the school. There’s incredible things going on at Palmer Ridge and in this community. They’ll let you know about it when they’re not happy with you but they’ll let you know that they know how much you love them. So really proud of our group.”
He will have some key players returning next year.
Also on Saturday, Pine Creek took on Cherry Creek in its inaugural Class 5A final.
Wrote Gazette Preps Editor Luke Zahlmann of the Eagles’ game, “The state’s top seed represented its top test, possibly in years of 5A football rosters, if you ask Eagles’ coaches. In the end, every misdirection and fake they could come up with wasn’t enough in a 41-21 loss to Cherry Creek at the Stutler Bowl on Saturday.”
The Eagles moved up to 5A this season, and the Bruins “came in with three consecutive titles, looking to add a fourth,” Zahlmann wrote.
“We’re not there yet, but we’re closer than we think,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “We exceeded expectations this year because our guys worked hard. We wanted to go further. Every loss is a learning experience and you grow from it.”
Both teams had a heck of a season. Congrats to these athletes, their coaches, and also their parents (their biggest supporters, after all) on what amounted to a highly competitive and compelling year for high school football.
