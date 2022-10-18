Hundreds of Tri-Lakes area residents turned out for last week’s Monument Hill Kiwanis Empty Bowl Dinner and silent auction.
It was a wonderful night of art, community, philanthropy and ... delicious soup. The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club provides the manpower to sell tickets, direct foot traffic and field questions, and Key Club students help usher in the crowds and bus tables. Volunteers including Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Superintendent Dr. KC Somers ladled soup. And all the proceeds from the Oct. 12 event held at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument benefited local nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares.
It’s a fun event, where attendees get a dinner of bread, soup, dessert and beverage, and can choose from among hundreds of pottery bowls crafted by more than 23 artists and local students to take home. The food is all donated by local restaurants, churches and grocery stores. There’s also an extensive silent auction featuring goods and services donated by area businesses and individuals.
But for all the hard work that went into making the 30th annual fundraising event a success, and the dozens of volunteers who helped out, the money raised will, sadly for the clients of Tri-Lakes Cares, be much less in past years.
Haley Chapin, executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, said about half of the expected 800-1,000 attendees came out for the event. “We had a lot of generous donors. Some even bought tickets knowing they wouldn’t be coming, so we gave those tickets to our clients. It’s so nice to see them getting out and enjoying themselves,” Chapin said.
She added, “But a lot of businesses turned us down this year. I think people are still trying to recover from the pandemic and the economic downturn.”
Fewer donors and attendees means less money raised than needed or anticipated.
“We were able to make up some of the money with CARES money, but ultimately our clients have a greater need,” Chapin said.
Chapin noted that Tri-Lakes Cares clientele are the first to be impacted by a recession and the last to recover from it. “So, instead of someone asking for rent assistance for one month, they need it for three months,” she said.
Still, it was marvelous to see the Tri-Lakes Care clients and the “big” donors mingling during the Empty Bowls event, Chapin said. It’s not often you see that kind of interaction, she said.
“COVID kind of put the squeeze on things, so we’re catching up with events like this,” said Kiwanian Dave Bailey, who, with Ed Tomlinson was coordinating entry into the “bowl” room. Tomlinson said he’s been a Monument Hill Kiwanis Club member since 1996, and has volunteer at the annual Empty Bowls events “probably all 26 years.”
Tomlinson noted the beneficiary is always Tri-Lakes Cares, and “we (the MHK club) always do a 100% pass-through of funds raised” through Empty Bowls.
Joy Hammit, a member of the Tri-Lakes Cares board, and her daughter, Java, were among those volunteering to provide information. A board member for just over a year, Hammit said she started as a Tri-Lakes Cares client.
“It was COVID time and our business was struggling and I had a bad car accident,” she recalled. “We went to Tri-Lakes Cares and they gave my family an abundance of food ... not just a couple of cans. And they gave us financial assistance. My husband and I were so touched by the help we received. Now, I’m no longer a client and things are going well for our business. I wanted to give back and be a part of Tri-Lakes Cares.
“It empowers families. As a client, they make you feel like you have dignity. You feel important.”
Hammit and her husband have three daughters who are graduates of Lewis-Palmer, including Java, a 2019 grad. During COVID’s shutdowns, the family business that installs office furniture came to a dead halt. During those hard months, they appreciated that they were able to “shop” for food at the Tri-Lakes “store,” which has fresh produce, vegetarian and gluten-free options and hard-to-find items such as baby formula, Hammit said.
“Tri-Lakes really changed our lives,” Java Hammit said. “When I was on the ‘kid side’ of the community, I didn’t realize how much they helped people. I just feel so blessed that I live in a community where they help people like us. In this cruel world, there’s just that little bit of kindness ... that’s Tri-Lakes Cares.”
That evening, I sat down to enjoy my soup (a yummy minestrone donated by Bella Panini in Palmer Lake) at a table with Eillene Wiley, a Gleneagle resident, longtime potter and former pottery instructor for the Air Force Academy, and her husband Ron, a retired Navy captain.
Wiley credited Dusty Severn with spearheading the bowl-making effort for the event. Severn opens her Monument studio, Clay N Colors, to potters one morning each week leading up to Empty Bowls and donates materials so they can create beautiful bowls and give back to the community.
Wiley said she made and donated 25 bowls to the event. She and Ron have been donors to and supporters for the event for many years, with a hiatus when Ron was on assignment in Japan.
“Since 1984, Tri-Lakes Cares has been in the community helping one client at a time — with food, rent assistance, utility payment help, medical and prescription payments, car repair, school supplies, holiday food baskets, gifts ofr youth and seiniors, and self-sufficiency programs such as the Getting Ahead program and so much more!” stated a flier at the event. The nonprift serves northern El Paso County, including Monument, palmer Lake, Woodmoor, the U.S. Air Force Academy, northern Colorado Springs and a portion of Black Forest.
Your support is needed to ensure their continued support of those in the community who need it. Visit tri-lakescares.org to make a donation, volunteer and sign up for updates.
