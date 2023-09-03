Going on 31 years, the Monument Hill Kiwanis’ Empty Bowl Dinner has featured original works of pottery from local artists, soup and entertainment all to benefit the needs of the Tri-Lakes community.

The 2023 Empty Bowl Dinner & Silent Auction is 5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 4 at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument. Each year, proceeds from the event are donated to Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based nonprofit organization which provides emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs for communities in northern El Paso County.

Tickets for the event are $25 if purchased online at www.MonumentHillKiwanis.org and $30 at the door of the event. Children under 12-years of age are free if accompanying a ticketed adult.

Although the local Kiwanis club sponsors the event every fall, the event’s success is credited by the Kiwanis to the generosity of area restaurants, churches, the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club and businesses, School District 38, Monument Hill Key Club and volunteers from Tri-Lakes Cares, as well as many others, Robert Harrigan of the MH Kiwanis said. Each year, attendees and patrons of the event enjoy dinner including a selection of soups, breads, beverages and desserts, as well as local school and civic ensembles providing entertainment for the evening.

Guests also get to select a handmade bowl to take home, donated by local artists. The Empty Bowls program started when local potters Anne Shimek and Linda Pankratz organized local clubs to sponsor the Tri-Lakes event.

The first Empty Bowl benefit featured 350 bowls from local artists. Last year’s event produced potter donations upwards of 1,000 works at LPHS where the event has been held since 1998. Today, the donations received from local potters are considered the backbone of the event by its organizers.

The Empty Bowl benefit event started in 1992, originally held at the Mennonite Church on Hwy 105 in Palmer Lake. The Monument Hill Kiwanis, previously Monument Hill Sertoma, took over sponsorship of the event four years later with the aid of its youth organization composed of local high school students.

Tri-Lakes Cares has been the event’s sole benefactor for years. With the proceeds of ticket sales and the silent auction, each year the event raises anywhere between $15,000-$25,000 for the nonprofit community agency, depending on attendance. Harrigan said last year’s event raised $20,000.

“Obviously, it’s a big deal to us,” he said.

The partnership between Monument Hill Kiwanis and Tri-Lakes Cares is important to the nonprofit organization as well. The event raises unrestricted funds which Tri-Lakes Cares use for the most urgent needs of the community, especially entering into colder months and the holidays season. Annually, Tri-Lakes Cares sees a spike in requests for assistance during that time of year. The unrestricted funds also allow the most flexibility for Tri-Lakes Cares to determine its best use.

For more information on Tri-Lakes Cares, visit its website at www.Tri-LakesCares.org.