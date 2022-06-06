In last week’s 4A golf championships, the greens played fast, faster than any Discovery Canyon girls’ golf had seen this year.
Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction was a course the team, and leader, junior Emily Cheng, had never played before. As they did, the fairways played tight, and the greens were unique — playing much faster than the Thunder and other local competitors were used to.
Still, Discovery Canyon finished third, 17 strokes off the Erie Tigers and their freshman, Hadley Ashton, who finished first with a 5-over 147 over the two-day, 4A state championships May 31 and June 1.
Cheng led the way, tied for fifth place with a 13-over 155. She was joined among the top finishers by teammates and juniors Lauren Jaworowski (13th) and Anna Metler (19th).
Cheyenne Mountain junior Ava Schroeder tied for seventh with a 14-over 156.
“They’re just so solid as teammates,” Thunder coach Mark Liggett said. “They believe in themselves and came back well today. Days like this are all part of it, and they’re all focused on helping one another.”
The unique course brought to light how powerful the Thunder are already, but also how far they could climb.
Seeing more courses next year will help, just like playing this year’s state tournament. The three will all be heading into their senior seasons with lessons — namely how close the margins can be with Cheng nearly cupping birdies on multiple holes down the stretch.
“I was a little disappointed, but there’s always next year,” Cheng said. “We had a great season despite this. My team really kept me going and I just wanted to stay calm and positive. I can always come back from bogeys and keep pushing forward.”
Cheng will still walk away from the season with first-place finishes in nine events, including the 4A Region 1 Regional. The Thunder also won the regional’s team title.
The Red-Tailed Hawks’ leader, after finishing as the second-highest from the area, will also walk away with a solid season résumé. Schroeder finished first in three events and right behind Cheng in several others, including last week’s regional.
Air Academy junior Kya Shatzer (20th), Cañon City sophomore Abrianna Lippis (T-27th) and Mesa Ridge senior Sarah Bentley (T-27th) rounded out the area’s top 4A finishers.
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com