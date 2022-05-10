A highly anticipated mountain bike trail system in western Colorado figures to grow this summer.
That’s thanks to a grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife that leaders in Montrose recently announced. The $242,000 is what they say was needed to hire a contractor and make the dream of Electric Hills a reality — 17 miles of singletrack webbing the canyon country west of town.
“It has been many years in the making,” read the announcement from advocacy group Montrose Uncompahgre Trails, “and a lot of people have put countless hours into this.”
With volunteer labor, the group last year celebrated the first 4-plus miles of Electric Hills trails. Those were considered the first of their kind in the Montrose area, purpose-built for bikes. The network is part of a larger mission to build more nonmotorized trails within a 20-minute drive of town, as envisioned alongside the Bureau of Land Management in 2015.
Around then, a network called Buzzard Gulch was formalized — a series of roads converted to trails. Montrose Uncompahgre Trails representatives have said those trails cater more toward beginners, while rugged Electric Hills will offer flavors that intermediate and advanced riders savor.
The group has stated its goal to have the trails completed by summer of 2023.
