Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a suspected burglar, according to news release sent Thursday.
Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the garage of a home in the 17000 block of Blue Mist Grove in unincorporated El Paso County, south of Monument, and stole several valuable items from inside a parked vehicle.
The man was wearing a white Nike hooded jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and gloves. The suspect's vehicle is described as a white older model Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner with distinctive black tire rims.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office's crime investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.
