The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a man and woman suspected of stealing two lawnmowers worth more than $5,000 total from a business in the 100 block of North Monument Lake Road in Monument, according to a news release.
A man called and gave credit card information to buy two lawnmowers and said he would have someone pick up the lawnmowers.
A tow company told the sheriff's office they picked up the lawnmowers and brought them to a self-storage facility in Castle Rock. The suspect was seen picking up the mowers from the storage facility even though payment did not go through.
The man provided a fake Texas driver's license to the storage facility, according to the release.
The male suspect was described as a white man of medium build in a red shirt, jeans and black shoes driving a gold Nissan Titan Pickup Truck missing its front bumper and with a trailer in tow. The female suspect was captured on surveillance video as a passenger in the truck. She was described as white and of medium build wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Henry Crist at HenryCrist@elpasoco.com.