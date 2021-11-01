El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrest Cindi Habberfield, 46, at the 1100 Block of Cree Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood in Colorado Springs on Friday, April 2, 2021. Habberfield was wanted for a felony warrant, for felony menacing with a real and or simulated weapon, as well as for failure to appear in court, according to department spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt. Habberfield resisted commands and barricaded herself inside the residence. She did eventually comply with law enforcement and was arrested. The shelter-in-place alert is lifted.