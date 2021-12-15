El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of recent burglaries at a Sinclair gas station in Monument, Sgt. Jason Garrett, public information officer, announced Tuesday.
Garrett said that just before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1, deputies responded to a business alarm at the Sinclair station at 1949 Woodmoor Drive. The glass front door was broken and $7,000 in vape/e-cigarette retail products were stolen, Garrett said.
According to surveillance video, the suspect is a man wearing a black hoodie with "Centennial State Colorado 1876" on the front, a black face mask, black sweatpants and black slide sandals. The man's hands also appear to be tattooed.
Garrett said that another burglary occurred around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 7. Again, deputies responded to a business alarm and a smashed glass front door with several low value products stolen.
Surveillance shows the that suspect is about 6-feet tall with a medium build,, wearing a heavy brown Carhartt-style jacket, blue jeans, dark brown boots, two-tone white and black gloves and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information on the first burglary is encouraged to email Deputy Brent Yelton at brentyelton@elpasoco.com.
Anyone with information on the second burglary is encouraged to email Deputy Sean Donahoue at seandonahoue@elpasoco.com.
Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com