El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are searching for at least three suspects in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Monument Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the office said they are looking for a silver sedan they say is related to a robbery that took place around 1 p.m. at a bank in the 1800 block of Woodmoor Drive in Monument.
Officials cautioned the public not to approach the vehicle if seen, and instead call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.
