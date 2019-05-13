The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of vandalism against a county SMART Trailer.
The Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release last week that the trailer, used as part of the county’s targeted traffic enforcement efforts, was vandalized and damaged after it was deployed May 2 near Colorado 83 and North Gate Boulevard.
Damage includes two slashed tires, two broken tail lights, one destroyed radar lens, one dislocated and destroyed radar gun, severed radar wires, a severed hitch cable, a damaged door locking mechanism, the license plate was removed, a shattered tempered glass window, a destroyed locking mechanism for a speed limit sign, and damage to a door cabinet.
The release said despite obvious efforts to pry open the door, the vandal(s) did not gain access to the mainframe of the trailer, and there was no subsequent damage to its computer.
The cost of damages to the trailer has not yet been determined, but is estimated by Sheriff’s officials to be in the thousands of dollars.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 520-6666. A $1,000 reward will be offered to any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.